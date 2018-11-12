News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Kyrsten Sinema Declared Winner in AZ Senate Race

November 12
20:45 2018
Democratic Representative Kyrsten Sinema was declared the winner in a groundbreaking victory for the Arizona Senate seat on Monday, defeating her Republican Representative opponent Martha McSally.

Sinema’s win marks the first Democratic triumph since 1976 in the quest for an open Arizona Senate seat, she takes the seat being vacated by Republican Jeff Flake, who after many clashes with President Trump is departing the Senate.

The latest Democratic victory guarantees at least 47 Senate seats for the Dems. Republicans hold 51 seats, with two still undecided, one in Florida and one in Mississippi.

 

 

 

 

 

