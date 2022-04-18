Korean War Vet Getting a Home

By John Christian Hopkins

Kee C. Nez answered his country’s call during the Korean War, and now the Navajo Veterans Administration is replying to the 89-year-old veteran’s call for assistance.

On April 14 Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez visited the Teec Nos Pos site where Kee Nez will soon have a new, two-bedroom hogan-style home.

Kee Nez’s new home, which will be ready in a few weeks, will also come with new appliances, running water and electricity.

Nez lost his last home in a fire.

The Navajo Veterans Administration, under Executive Director James Zwierlein, worked diligently to pass legislation to update policies under the Veterans Housing Program that allowed the program to proceed with the construction of new homes in Teec Nos Pos, Tuba City and soon in Red Valley, N.M.

Many more quality-built homes will be constructed in many other communities for veterans.

In addition to veterans’ homes, the Office of the President and Vice President is working with technical experts to propose $50 million to develop housing manufacturing facilities in different regions of the Navajo Nation.

These facilities would be able to produce quality homes for Navajo families if the proposal is approved by the Navajo Nation Council.

“The Veterans Housing Administration is making good progress and homes are being built for Navajo veterans. To see the joy and smiles on the faces of Mr. Kee Nez and his wife was wonderful,” President Nez said. “They are very appreciative to everyone involved in building their new home. This is a great step forward for the Veterans Housing Program and I commend Mr. Zwierlein for fixing many of the deficiencies and policy issues that were previously in place.”

Following the loss of his previous home, Kee Nez and his wife had to move in with their daughter in her nearby home. With the construction set to be completed in May, the elderly couple will get to enjoy the comfort of their new home near family and relatives.

In addition to constructing new homes, the Navajo Veterans Administration is also overseeing repairs and improvements to over 100 homes that were previously constructed for Navajo veterans between 2014 and 2017.

In 2017, the Office of the Auditor General conducted an audit of the Veterans Housing Program. The findings indicated that several veteran homes were not in livable and safe conditions. An inspection of randomly completed homes concluded that the homes did not meet safety and quality standards.

The homes were not constructed by the current contractors.

“This is monumental. We have a Navajo-owned enterprise constructing homes in the communities they grew up in. We are taking full advantage of skilled Navajo labor. We are making a positive impact for our veterans and their families,” Zwierlein said. “While President Nez credits me with getting the program policies and laws fixed, I credit the Veterans Housing Program team with being the boots on the ground. Led by a Navajo veteran from the Fort Defiance agency, Program Supervisor Mrs. Innan Johns and her staff are the ones pulling this all together.”

Without their efforts the Veterans Administration, we would not be where it is today, he added.

This is the third new home built since last October; and 16 others have been renovated, according to Zwierlein.

The Navajo Veterans Administration will continue constructing more homes for Navajo veterans based on the list of housing applications that have been submitted over the course of many years.

More homes for Navajo families will be constructed with the approval of additional funding through the American Rescue Plan Act.

(Featured Image: Kee Nez’s new hogan; photo from ‘Jonathan Nez’ Facebook page)