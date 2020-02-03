Kobe: 1978 – 2020…Could Warning System Have Prevented Crash?

Kobe: 1978-2020

By John Christian Hopkins

Was $35,000 the difference between life and death for NBA legend Kobe Bryant?

That’s the estimated cost of installing a Terrain Awareness Warning System (TAWS) in a helicopter, as recommended by the National Transportation Safety Board. The NTSB made that recommendation in 2006. But the helicopter that crashed January 26, killing Bryant, 41, and eight others, did not have a TAWS installed.

A TAWS would have provided the pilot with enough warning time to halt his descent.

While the NTSB can offer recommendations, it does not have the power to pass laws.

Bryant’s helicopter also lacked a cockpit recorder and a flight data recorder!

Bryant was the 13th pick in the 1996 NBA draft. He was selected by the Charlotte Hornets, who then traded him to the Los Angeles Lakers for center Vlade Divac. He was the youngest NBA player ever, going straight from high school to the pros.

He spent 20 years with the Lakers, leading the team to five world championships and winning the league’s MVP award in 2008. He was a two-time league scoring champion.

Known for his brutal workouts, Herculean work ethic and his competitive drive, Bryant was an 18-time All-Star and certainly will become a first-ballot Hall of Famer later this year.

Bryant, who drove a stake through the hearts of many opponents, was ironically named for a steak!

His parents named him after a cut of steak from the Wagyu breed of cow – bred in the Kobe region of Japan.

During his two-decade career Bryant amassed 33,643 points, good for third place all-time.

Highlights include 81 points in a 2006 game against the Toronto Raptors. That was the second-highest single-game point total in an NBA game, trailing only Wilt Chamberlain’s 100 in 1962.

In his final game, Bryant dropped 60 points before a frenzied Los Angeles crowd.

The night before he died, Bryant saw his name drop to 4th place on the all-time scoring list when another Laker – LeBron James – passed him. James accomplished the feat in Bryant’s hometown of Philadelphia.