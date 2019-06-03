Know Your AZ Tow Laws

If you have ever had your vehicle towed after parking in the wrong spot you know it can be inconvenient, expensive and more than a little frustrating especially if you’re on vacation at the time- but according to ABC 15 a new law in Arizona protects drivers from certain fees and complications. The new rule is that towing companies cannot require payment for the removal of personal property inside the vehicle, tow companies are not allowed to require payment in cash, they must release the car on the day requested if proof of requirements have been met, plus they can’t tow your car just anywhere, it needs to be to the closest storage lot and they can’t charge you for storage on days they are closed. Lots of rules to know and it pays to know them; even better if you don’t get towed in the first place!

So what happens when you get towed after an accident?

Refuse to release a vehicle. Technically, Arizona’s lien law already requires towing companies to release a vehicle towed from private property upon the owner’s request, even if the owner hasn’t paid yet. The owner must pay later. The new law clarifies that, in the case of towing following an accident, the towing company must release the vehicle the same day that the driver or insurance company provides proof of ownership, fills out a form and pays. Also, the company must accept an emailed release form. Demand cash. Towers must allow payment by credit card, debit card, insurance company-issued check or money order. Tow a car unnecessarily to the boonies. A vehicle in an accident must be taken to the nearest storage lot the tower has access to, unless the nearest lot is full or the driver or a police officer requests a different location. Charge without providing a list of fees. If a customer requests a detailed billing statement before noon, the company is required to provide it before the end of the day. If a tower fails to provide the billing statement the day it is requested, the company cannot charge fees until the receipt is provided. Close at odd hours. Towers must be open — or available by appointment — from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, excluding holidays. If a towing company appears closed during these hours, look for a sign that lists the phone number of the on-call attendant. Any time a tower is unavailable during these hours, the company cannot charge fees. Require payment to examine the vehicle or remove personal property. If a driver wants to look at the car (perhaps to report damage caused by the accident or by the towing company) or to retrieve sunglasses, paperwork or another item during normal business hours, the driver does not have to pay. This also applies to insurance companies and anyone designated in writing by the owner. But be careful: the tower is allowed to require the owner or insurance company to sign a liability waiver before removing personal property. Count the days in storage strangely. A storage day should be calculated from midnight of one day to midnight of the next day. Ignore rules in different cities. The towing company can only charge what is allowed by the city where the accident occurred or the fees negotiated in its towing contract. Blame a rogue employee. All actions by employees and contractors during their job are considered the responsibility of the towing company. Get away without prosecution. The Arizona Attorney General is authorized to crack down on violations of the law. Towers can be charged with a Class 3 misdemeanor if they inappropriately refuse to release a vehicle twice in three years.

(AZ Central)