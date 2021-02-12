Kim Musselman Named Director of Coconino County Health and Human Services

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — Coconino County has named Kim Musselman as Director of Coconino County Health and Human Services (CCHHS) effective immediately. Musselman has led the County’s COVID-19 response since March 2020 as Incident Commander and has served as Interim Director of CCHHS since June 2020.

“Kim has been a caring and committed member of the Coconino County team for more than 28 years. She has held leadership roles in various County departments during her tenure including within the County Attorney’s Office, Public Fiduciary’s Office, and the County Manager’s Office to name a few. As the Interim Director of Health and Human Services, Kim has fearlessly and tirelessly navigated the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic. Kim is a fierce advocate for our county and its residents. Behind her is a team that supports Kim wholeheartedly, with a passion that matches her own. We are all fortunate to have Director Musselman at the helm of CCHHS,” said County Manager James Jayne.

“I am humbled to be named to this role. It has been my great honor to serve the people of Coconino County and I thank Chair Ryan, the Board of Supervisors, and County Manager Jayne for their faith in me. I was fortunate to join this team when the Health District, Community Services, and Career Services realigned to form Health and Human Services. Helping staff come together gave me the chance to deeply understand each program’s functions and importance. The COVID-19 pandemic, on the heels of the restructure, has highlighted the benefits of an integrated and coordinated team. Despite many challenges, this group has excelled. I am proud to be leading this team and will continue to fight every day to help Coconino County emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic,” commented Director Musselman.

Kim holds a bachelor’s degree in social work from Northern Arizona University and a master’s degree in social work from Arizona State University. Kim has lived in Flagstaff for 32 years where she and her husband, Flagstaff Police Chief Dan Musselman, raised their two grown children. T

he Board of Supervisors will consider affirmation of the appointment on February 23.

