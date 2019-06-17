News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell Life News

Kids Count 2019 Report Ranks AZ 46th

June 17
07:11 2019
The latest edition of the annual Kids Count Data Book has been released, the 2019 national report on children’s health, education, and security positions Arizona at #46 this year, that’s down from last year’s 45th ranking.

The report used 16 different measure indicators to determine rankings. Among the issues for Arizona is the burden of housing affordability where the state ranks 39th.  The Arizona Housing Coalition reports that on any given night in 2018, nearly 10,000 Arizonans were homeless.

You can read the full 2019 Kids Count Data Book here.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

