Keeping Utah Roads Safe

March 24
13:45 2017
Gov. Gary Herbert

After days of consideration, Utah Governor Gary Herbert Thursday signed into law the state’s new limit for alcohol in the bloodstream for drivers; point-zero-five percent. When the new law takes effect, it will be the lowest level in the entire nation.

Herbert met with numerous groups prior to the signing. Transportation and safety officials around the state think the new DUI threshold is a good thing. But those involved in restaurants, ski resorts and other tourist-drawing ventures, feels the law will keep people from making Utah part of their travel plans.

The legislation made it through the State House and Senate before being delivered to the governor’s desk. It will not go into effect until December 30, 2018.

One thing Governor Herbert made clear was that this was not a “Mormon” issue. Though the religion, which prohibits drinking, dominates the state, Herbert says religion has nothing to do with it.

He feels it’s a matter of keeping the roads in Utah safe.

