Keeping the Navajo Language Alive

Dr. Shawna Begay and Charmaine Jackson believe that media is a powerful tool that can be used to teach school-aged children and practically anyone interested learning the Navajo language. In today’s digital age there are multiple opportunities to utilize social media to document our history and revitalize the Navajo language. the two have teamed up to produce the first-ever Navajo puppet TV show called Diné Bí Ná’ákid Time or ‘The Navajo Movie Time.’ The show is geared toward pre-school students ages 4 to 6 year olds to teach them the Navajo language and culture for the purposes of saving, rejuvenating and revitalizing through educational media.

Read more about the project and how you can help them raise the money to make the show a reality here.

Dr. Shawna Begay (Diné) Project Director, Co-Writer & Producer of Diné Bí Ná’álkid Time and Co-Owner of NAALKID PRODUCTIONS is an award-winning filmmaker from Window Rock, Arizona and currently lives between Phoenix and Las Vegas. Dr. Begay is a graduate of the prestigious Chapman University, earning a Master of Fine Arts in Film Production. While working as an intern with VegasPBS she produced “Helping Native Americans Graduate” in 2012, which went on to win various media awards. Her research in the area of Indigenous educational media is the foundation for our current language show. She is also a recent graduate of the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, earning her philosophical degree in Educational Technology.

Charmaine Jackson (Diné) Executive Producer/Co-Writer & Media Relations of Diné Bí Ná’álkid Time and Co-Owner of NAALKID PRODUCTIONS is an educator, film advocate and an award-winning broadcast TV & radio news anchor and reporter. She was born in Fort Defiance, Arizona but mostly grew up in Shiprock, New Mexico. Ms. Jackson graduated from the University of New Mexico with a BA in Broadcast Journalism, a minor in film and media studies and completed Navajo linguistics courses. She has worked in government public relations for about six years, with two Navajo Nation presidents and NM Governor Bill Richardson. In the last 15 years, her experience in the media and film and TV industry includes: the New Mexico Film Office, Nat’l Museum of the American Indian Film & Video Office-New York & Native Cinema Showcase; Nat’l Geographic’s All Roads Film Project, KOBF 12, KIMO 13 and Native America Calling. Ms. Jackson has been awarded by: the Native American Journalists Association-Golden Circle Award; Society of Environmental Journalists; U.S. Senate Radio & Television News Director’s Foundation Fellowship; and the Nat’l Museum of the American Indian Film & Video Center-NYC.