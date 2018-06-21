Kayenta Wrestles With Drug and Alcohol Related Issues

Many of the problems inflicting Kayenta Township can be traced to one thing: alcohol.

Kayenta officials made that report to the Navajo Nation Council’s Law and Order Committee.

“We sympathized with all the communities that come forward to the committee regarding public safety concerns,” Delegate Kee Allen Begay, Jr., said. “However, as a committee we do our best to work with the Navajo Nation Division of Public Safety to improve public safety services.”

The committee as far as making directives and legislations to have NNDPS improve services, Begay added.

An increase in drug and alcohol-related crimes has impacted businesses, families and school districts, Kayenta Chapter President Stanley Clitso said.

Kayenta Unified School District Superintendent Dr. Bryce Anderson agreed.

“Highway 160 is a gateway road for drugs and alcohol,” LOC member Herman Daniels, Jr., said.

There is a critical need for more police officers, he added.

“Crime is on the rise in the communities because there is no visibility of public safety,” Daniels said.

Since October 2017 there have been approximately 964 criminal cases, 202 traffic cases, 199 domestic violence cases and 220 family court cases, which includes delinquency, drug and alcohol crimes, according to Kayenta District Court administrator Lavonne K. Yazzie.

“I understand the frustration of community members,” Delegate Otto Tso said. “It is true, when a person is caught for public intoxication, possession of drugs, bootlegging, or other related crimes they are released the next day.”