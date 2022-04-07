Kayenta Town Manager Daniel Peaches Passes Away

By John Christian Hopkins

Former Arizona state representative and Navajo Council delegate Daniel Peaches passed away on April 5. He was also Kayenta Town Manager.

Peaches, who served in the Arizona legislature from 1974-88, was also the former public relations director for Navajo Nation Chairman Peter MacDonald.

He spent a lifetime in public service, both on a state and tribal level.

Peaches served six terms – spanning 35 years – on the Navajo County Community College Governing Board.

Peaches was born near Diversion Dam, four miles west of Kayenta. He was born for the Manygoats/Redhouse clans and is a member of the Bitter Water clan.

He graduated from Northern Arizona University in 1967, before going to study Indian Law as a graduate student at the University of New Mexico.

Peaches enrolled as a congressional intern at American University in the summer of 1969. After that, in 1970, he worked as the Public Relations Officer for the ONEO Central Office in Window Rock, Arizona, where Peter MacDonald was the Executive Director.

Peaches returned to school to acquire his master’s degree in public administration when MacDonald defeated Raymond Nakai for the position of Chairman of the Navajo Nation.

In 1974 President, Richard Nixon appointed Peaches to serve on the National Advisory Council on Indian Education where he spent three years as chairman.

Peaches enjoyed reading in his spare time – and working around his ranch on Black Mesa.