Kayenta Solar Facility Up & Running

KAYENTA – The opening ceremony of the Kayenta Solar Facility, held on Aug. 24, signals the beginnings of a commitment to bring renewable energy onto the Navajo Nation. It was built through a partnership between Navajo Tribal Utility Authority, its subsidiary NGI-Kayenta, Salt River Project, Isolux Corsan, Navajo leadership and the community.

“This is step one,” President Russell Begaye said. “We are going to see our nation move forward, towards renewable energy. Our people have the vision for it and the passion to make it happen.”

Currently in operation, the facility produces 27.3 megawatts of energy that feeds into the grid and provides roughly 13,000 homes with power. It is expected to last for up to 25 years.

“The facility will directly benefit the community with energy, jobs and a sense of purpose,” said Vice President Jonathan Nez. “The Kayenta community is a critical part of developing green energy on the Navajo Nation and beyond.”

With the advantage of space, more solar facilities on the Navajo Nation are quite possible. Eventually, we could produce enough to export energy off the Navajo Nation to other parts of the country.

Throughout the 10-month construction of the facility, the average size of the workforce was about 130 people. At times, over 250 people were employed to complete the project. At all times, a majority of the jobs were filled by Navajo people.

Despite being temporary, many Navajos will benefit from their employment in the long-run because they now make up a workforce with technical training specific to solar installation. When and if there is a national demand for renewable energy in the future, companies may look to the Navajo Nation for employees. In fact, there is a solar facility in Albuquerque that currently employees many Navajos who worked on the Kayenta Solar Facility.

President Begaye and Vice President Nez express their deep gratitude to the families of John Todacheene, Bessie Parrish, Jefferson Yazzie Black, and Florence Parrish. On behalf of the Navajo Nation, they sacrificed their grazing rights for 300 acres of land to allow NTUA to build the solar facility.