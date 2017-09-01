Kayenta Solar Facility a Great Addition for Navajo Nation

The Kayenta Solar Facility is up and running and sending our electricity; enough for 13-thousand Navajo homes and buildings.

This is the first time the Navajo Nation has dipped their toes into alternative power, and the results so far seem really good! And it comes at a time when energy is on the minds of many on and away from the reservation with the impending closing of the coal-powered Navajo Generating Station. That facility, just outside Page, is scheduled to cease operations at the end of 2019.

When dirt was first turned on the facility back in April, Navajo President Russell Begaye spoke eloquently in English and Navajo in sharing his excitement for this new venture.

“I appreciate the love and the effort and the mission of this community and the people that are involved in this,” he said.

This is believed to be the largest residential solar fleet of a tribe utility anywhere in the United States. The new facility is located about five miles north of Route 160 on the west side of Route 163.

CAPTION: At the groundbreaking ceremony earlier this year: L-R: LoRenzo Bates (Navajo Nation Council Speaker), Alton Joe Shephard (Navajo Nation Resources & Development Committee), Vice President Jonathan Nez and President Russell Begaye)

(Featured Photo is not of the Kayenta facility)