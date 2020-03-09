KAYENTA MINE CLOSURE IMPACTS COAL SUPPLY

Navajo and Hopi tribal members, formerly dependent on the Kayenta coal mine for their heating needs, have reported taking extreme measures to compensate for the loss.

For decades, the Kayenta mine supplied the power plant with coal. When the mine was open, tribal members accessed it directly, loading the coal into pickup trucks. Now, some families are reportedly traveling as far as Farmington, New Mexico, which is the only coal mine located on the Navajo reservation.

Many homes on the reservation have no electricity, and propane and space heaters are expensive to operate. Some families burn wood, but the location of the nearest forest is also hours of driving away. Some have even reported burning clothes for heat.

The mine closed late last year in conjunction with the shut-down of the Navajo Generating Station.