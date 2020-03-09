News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell Life News

Back To Homepage
 Breaking News
  

Kayenta Mine Closure Impacts Coal Supply

Kayenta Mine Closure Impacts Coal Supply
March 09
09:40 2020
Print This Article

 

KAYENTA MINE CLOSURE IMPACTS COAL SUPPLY

Navajo and Hopi tribal members, formerly dependent on the Kayenta coal mine for their heating needs, have reported taking extreme measures to compensate for the loss.

For decades, the Kayenta mine supplied the power plant with coal. When the mine was open, tribal members accessed it directly, loading the coal into pickup trucks. Now, some families are reportedly traveling as far as Farmington, New Mexico, which is the only coal mine located on the Navajo reservation.

Many homes on the reservation have no electricity, and propane and space heaters are expensive to operate. Some families burn wood, but the location of the nearest forest is also hours of driving away.  Some have even reported burning clothes for heat.

The mine closed late last year in conjunction with the shut-down of the Navajo Generating Station.

Kayenta Mine Closure Impacts Coal Supply - overview

Summary: Kayenta Mine Closure Impacts Coal Supply

Tags
closurecoalheatingkayentanavajo generating stationNGS

Current Articles

Scroll Back To Top

NEWS ARCHIVE

Recent News

© 2019 Copyright LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS. All Rights reserved.
Designed by LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.