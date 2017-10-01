Kayenta Man Arrested

A Kayenta man was sentenced to 27-and-a-half months in prison for the alleged kidnapping and two-day assault of a former girlfriend.

Eli Sloan, 45, was found guilty by a federal grand jury last year.

He was convicted of kidnapping, two counts of aggravated sexual abuse, assault with intent to commit aggravated sexual abuse, assault by strangling an intimate partner and assault resulting in substantial bodily injury to an intimate partner.

Following his prison term Sloan will serve a lifetime of supervised probation.

The former girlfriend had reported numerous violent instances in the past against Sloan. She also had several tribal restraining orders out against him.

The victim told Navajo Nation tribal police and FBI agents that Sloan found her picking pinons on October 4, 2015. He then knocked her unconscious and dragged her by her hair to his car.

When the woman regained consciousness she found herself lying in a shallow hole in the ground and Sloan was throwing dirt on her.

Noticing that she was awake, she recounted that Sloan began strangling her.

Sloan then raped her, before forcing her to walk all night to a trailer in Black Mesa. At the trailer he raped her again.

Sloan then went to sleep, but prevented her from escaping.

After several hours the woman managed to free herself and run to the Black Mesa store where she asked someone to contact police for her.

Navajo Nation police responded to the trailer, but Sloan had already left.

He turned himself in several days later, saying he wanted to give his side of the story.

Sloan claimed that everything that happened between him and the victim was consensual. He explained away her injuries as being caused by the “Good Samaritan Rule,” when he had to slap her to bring her back to consciousness.