Karis Begaye Remembered

By John Christian Hopkins

Navajo Nation leaders offered their condolences to the family and friends of the late Karis N. Begaye, who was the daughter of former Navajo Nation President Russell Begaye.

Karis Begaye was a former Navajo Nation attorney, children’s rights advocate, and humanitarian. Born June 23, 1976 in Forth Worth, Texas, she attended Woods Elementary, Boles Jr. High, and graduated from Martin High School. A graduate of North Georgia State University, she earned her Juris Doctorate from Whittier Law School in Southern California.

“On behalf of the Navajo people, our thoughts and prayers are with President Russell Begaye and his family. Words cannot express our appreciation and gratitude to the late Karis Begaye and her family for their service and contributions to our Nation,” Navajo President Jonathan Nez said. “She was a very intelligent and caring person.”

Ms. Begaye interned with the Chief Justice of the Navajo Nation and upon graduation, returned to work for the Navajo people within the Department of Justice overseeing business contracts. In 2015, she served as the chief legal counsel for the Office of the President and Vice President with the Begaye-Nez Administration.

“Ms. Begaye was a diligent and respected community leader who helped so many families across the country defending abused or neglected children in courtrooms. Just this year, she was honored by the New Mexico State Bar Association as an elite attorney who successfully defended cases that saved the lives of our children,” Speaker Seth Damon said. “As part of her Christian faith, Ms. Begaye spent most of her younger life volunteering as a youth mentor in Panama, Central America. She is forever remembered as a humble, caring daughter, granddaughter, and aunty.”

At a young age, Ms. Begaye volunteered to work with children on the San Blas Islands in Panama. This led to years of service to her community where she is now honored in Arlington, Texas, for establishing after-school programs to help young people attend college.

“I offer condolences to former President Russell Begaye and family, friends, and colleagues of Karis Begaye on her recent passing,” Navajo Chief Justice JoAnn B. Jayne said. “The loss of a person often brings us back to reflect on our Diné teachings. Karis achieved and succeeded in the study and practice of law on behalf of the Navajo people. She championed causes for our people.”

Navajo Nation leaders will present a Navajo Nation Flag to the family to honor her decades-long public service to the Navajo people.

“On behalf of Second Lady Dottie Lizer and I, we offer our condolences and prayers to the Begaye family. Karis was a blessing to our people and her contributions will not be forgotten,” Vice President Myron Lizer said. “Her spirit lives on.”

Karis Begaye is survived by her father, President Russell Begaye, and is preceded in death by her beloved mother Helen Shoemaker Begaye.

“We are all saddened by the loss of a true public servant whose advocacy and resiliency as a Diné woman uplifted the Navajo Nation,” Delegate Nathaniel Brown said. “No parent should ever have to lay to rest their child and the loss of Ms. Begaye breaks all of our hearts.”

The family will hold a private service this week.