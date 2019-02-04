Karis Begaye Faces State Charges

The daughter of former Navajo President Russell Begaye faces Arizona charges for a DWI-related crash while she served as his advisor. State charges against Karis Begaye include driving while intoxicated, extreme driving while intoxicated, endangerment and felony damage. The charges were filed January 16 in Justice Court for Coconino County.

The non-fatal incident took place on April 22, 2018. Begaye was driving a tribal vehicle, a 2016 Lake Tahoe, which was totaled in the collision with a semi-trailer truck and a guardrail. The accident occurred on Interstate 17, south of Flagstaff.

The extreme DWI means her blood alcohol level was greater than 1.5 but less than 2.0 within two hours of the crash. Begaye is being represented by Flagstaff attorney Bruce S. Griffen. The Arizona Department of Public Safety report on the crash also noted that Begaye failed to show up for her hearing before the Navajo Board of Ethics and Appeals in October. The OHA imposed restitution payments totaling $34,538.14 on Begaye. She failed to make her first payment, which was due on December 7.

The Navajo Office of Hearings and Appeals instituted the restitution penalty – though Begaye did not attend the October 29 meeting. The payment included $$32,406.33 for the Lake Tahoe tribal vehicle she was driving. Other charges were for towing costs, $500 for insurance deductible and $118.83 for a Courtyard Marriot hotel room. Begaye charged the room to the tribe but did not spend the night there because she was in jail.

The first scheduled payment came due on December 7 – with no sign of Begaye. Lewnell Harrison, an investigator with the Navajo Office of Ethics and Rules, said the office has not heard from Begaye since the OHA’s ruling. Police officers who had responded to the scene testified about Begaye’s bloodshot eyes and slurred speech. Arizona State Trooper Thomas Humphrey described Begaye with having an “indifferent facial expression.”

The troopers also said there was a broken vodka bottle on the ground near the driver’s side door and an open and broken tequila bottle inside the vehicle. OHA Hearing Officer Joe Aguirre decided that the Navajo Nation had met its burden of proof that Begaye violated tribal ethics laws regarding unauthorized use of tribal property or misuse of tribal funds.

In his decision Aguirre also noted that the Navajo Nation had properly served Begaye, but she failed to appear for the hearing. Aguirre granted the tribe’s request for a total restitution of $34,538.14 to cover costs incurred relating to Begaye’s mishap. Though the accident occurred on April 22, it was not reported to the OPVP until May 2 – after it first appeared on a local television news broadcast.