Karis Begaye Faces Ethics Panel

Karis Begaye, former staff attorney for the Navajo Nation Office of the President and Vice President, is scheduled to face a hearing before the Navajo Office of Hearings and Appeals (OHA) October 29.

She is the daughter of Navajo Nation President Russell Begaye.

The OHA has charged Begaye with unauthorized personal use of tribal property or funds. The hearings office is asking that Begaye be barred from holding elected or appointed office or employment within the tribe for five years and pay restitution of $34,538.

The original complaint was filed against Begaye on June 29.

The complaint is the result of an Arizona Department of Public Safety investigation into an April 22 crash between a tribal vehicle, driven by Begaye, and a semi-trailer on I-17, south of Flagstaff.

Begaye rear-ended the semi-trailer causing extensive damage to the Chevy Tahoe she was using.

Police cited her blood alcohol content at .211, or twice the legal limit.

The $34,538 sought by the ethics office covers the cost of the vehicle, towing, insurance deductible and the cost of a room at the Marriot Courtyard that Begaye billed to the tribe – even though she did not stay there.

Rumors on social media have speculated that Begaye was back working in the president’s office through a backdoor channel.

A forum on Facebook suggested that Begaye had been hired by an Albuquerque law firm – Stetson Law Firm – and then “loaned” to the Navajo OP/VP.

That is not the case, according to the firm’s owner, Catherine Baker Stetson.

Stetson said she is handling matters involving President Begaye’s office – though she said she had a steep learning curve that necessitated her seeking background information from OP/VP staff, including Karis Begaye.

After her arrest by Arizona state police Begaye was spotted driving another tribal vehicle, which led to a publc outcry that resulted in Begaye being placed on administrative leave. She resigned in June.

In a statement released last week President Begaye said he wishes his daughter well. Because of her expertise in tribal matters she is much sought after by other tribes, the statement added.