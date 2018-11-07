News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Kane County, Utah, Election Results

November 07
11:17 2018
In the one contested election race on the Kane County ballot,

*Republican Brent Chamberlain easily bested Democrat John Casperson, securing 75 percent of votes cast for a seat on the County Commission.

*Andy Gant, Republican, running unopposed, secured the other open commission seat.

*Phil Lyman outdistanced Marsha Holland to secure the state House seat representing Kane County, knocking down 70 percent of the vote. He is a Republican; Holland had no party affiliation.
Utahans narrowly endorsed the medical marijuana proposition, with 53 percent in favor. Medicaid expansion also passed.

*Republican Mitt Romney will replace retiring U.S. Senator Orrin Hatch, beating Democrat Jenny Wilson.

*Incumbent U.S. Representative Chris Stewart secured reelection with 58 percent of the vote.

*Running unopposed and reelected were Clerk/Auditor Karla Johnson, Attorney Robert Van Dyke, Sheriff Tracy Glover, and Assessor Ryan Maddux. All are Republican..

