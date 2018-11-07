Kane County, Utah, Election Results
In the one contested election race on the Kane County ballot,
*Republican Brent Chamberlain easily bested Democrat John Casperson, securing 75 percent of votes cast for a seat on the County Commission.
*Andy Gant, Republican, running unopposed, secured the other open commission seat.
*Phil Lyman outdistanced Marsha Holland to secure the state House seat representing Kane County, knocking down 70 percent of the vote. He is a Republican; Holland had no party affiliation.
Utahans narrowly endorsed the medical marijuana proposition, with 53 percent in favor. Medicaid expansion also passed.
*Republican Mitt Romney will replace retiring U.S. Senator Orrin Hatch, beating Democrat Jenny Wilson.
*Incumbent U.S. Representative Chris Stewart secured reelection with 58 percent of the vote.
*Running unopposed and reelected were Clerk/Auditor Karla Johnson, Attorney Robert Van Dyke, Sheriff Tracy Glover, and Assessor Ryan Maddux. All are Republican..