Kane County Schools Back In Session

Kane County students returned to class last week. State Institutional Trust Lands Administration announced it would be infusing $287,111 into county schools this year. The money comes from oil, gas, and mineral leases, rents, and royalties; land sales; and easements.

Superintendent Ben Dalton reports that enrollment numbers are up throughout the district and that overcrowding is becoming a serious problem at Kanab Elementary School. The school board is hiring a consultant to address the question of whether the existing site should be expanded or a new facility built in Kanab Creek Ranchos.

The district will proceed with the provision of behavioral health services and security upgrades even though the state has yet to authorize funding for them.

The school board voted to oppose Trust Lands’ planned sale of Sugar Knoll, which is a popular recreation area.