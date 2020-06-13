Kane County Looking Good as Utah’s Governor Makes COVID Changes

Kane County the Only County With “Green” Status!

Utah Governor Gary Herbert is continuing to take a strong stand against COVID-19. The Governor on Friday (June 12) released a new executive order of “revised” health guidelines for the state.

With the new order, Utah’s state of “yellow,” within the color-coded chart, is extended through Friday June 26. Until now, Mr. Herbert had kept the order on a week-to-week basis.

Interestingly, Kane County is the only county in Utah to have “green” status, which is the lowest, and seemingly, the safest on the color chart. However, there is a change in the green status. Friday’s changes by Governor Herbert, now means being in the “green” status still means social distancing and face coverings in public.

In another minor change, in Utah, anyway, “social distancing” is now called “physical distancing.”

The entire state is yellow (a fairly low risk). According to reports, Utah has recently continued to see a rise in COVID-19 cases.

See Governor Herbert’s executive order here:

https://governor.utah.gov/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2020/06/Exectuive-Order-Updating-Health-Risk-Status-in-Certain-Areas-and-Adopting-Updated-Guidelines-1.pdf