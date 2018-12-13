Kane County Hospital Expansion

Groundbreaking is slated for next week on a major expansion of the Kane County Hospital in Kanab. The $15 million project will increase the sizes and services of the emergency room, surgery recovery, and the pharmacy. Security will be upgraded. A 2017 master plan for the facility addressed needs, usage, and demographics. One to two patients check into the hospital on a daily basis. The emergency room sees 300 to 500 people a month.

The hospital, which contains a long-term care facility, employs 130 people. Four doctors serve the county. The rural hospital sales tax will fund five million dollars of the project; $10 million will come from a state Community Impact Board loan.

Construction is slated for 2019-2020.