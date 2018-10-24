Kane County Gives Up Road

The Kane County Commission has given up any claim of ownership to a road that accesses a popular recreation site. Sugar Knoll is a state-owned tract featuring slot canyons, caves, and sandstone formations. The 503 acres are east of Mt. Carmel. The parcel was slated for sale by auction this month but has now been postponed to May or June. The State Institutional Trust Lands Administration (SITLA) is seeking more than $2.5 million for the property. County road supervisor Lou Pratt told Commissioners that a “thorough” investigation yielded no evidence of county ownership of the road. SITLA is unhappy with the Commission’s decision because Knoll visitors will now have to get permission from individual landowners, who control access with a locked gate. Such permission would have been unnecessary if the county owned the road.