Kane County Closes Public Lands

With limited exceptions, public lands in Kane County, Utah are closed. The closure applies to all but Kane County residents, property owners, and those in neighboring Fredonia, Arizona. The County Commission approved the ordinance last week after reports of multiple cases of coronavirus emerged in Kane County. Other Utah counties have enacted similar restrictions.

Kane County Emergency Services released the press release on Friday, April 10, 2020 confirming the order placing the temporary restriction for non-county residents to not use public lands and state parks in Kane County through April 22nd. The Kane County ordinance will then expire unless extended by the Kane County Commission. Violation of the ordinance is a class B misdemeanor. The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) Utah reminds all that many sites and areas may be closed, restricted, or have limited services. All of these efforts are meant to limit travel into the area.

Kane County officials encourage everyone to follow Utah Governor Herbert’s current plan of “Stay Home, Stay Safe, Save Lives”, for a much quicker resolution to the pandemic.

Non-county residents currently holding permits issued before April 8 for Coyote Buttes North and South and for the Vermilion Cliffs Wilderness area may use those but must follow state coronavirus guidelines such as social distancing.



Outdoor spaces at Glen Canyon National Recreation Area remain accessible to the public in accordance with previous modifications, and with the latest federal, state, and local health guidance, in addition to entry fees being waived for visitors.