News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell Life News

Back To Homepage

Kanab Writers Conference

Kanab Writers Conference
October 10
12:44 2018
Print This Article

Writers of every persuasion will descend on Kanab this weekend for a conference that embraces closet scribblers to published writers. The conference is known for its intimate atmosphere and easy access to presenters. A “plein-air” writing experience will launch the gathering Friday morning. Participants will hike through red rocks and find a perch on which to write. Hands-on self-publishing will be the topic of Friday afternoon’s proceedings. Development from manuscript to Amazon book will be explored. Break-out classes on marketing, editing, audio books, and many other topics will be held Friday evening. The cost of the conference is $100, with additional charges for the plein-air hike and the self-publishing workshop.

 

Click here for more information:  https://kanabwritersconference.com

Current Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Nominate A Hero

NEWS ARCHIVES

Lake Powell Life News

LAKE POWELL LIFE provides news for Lake Powell, Page, and surrounding areas. For more information, view our Visitors Guide and Business Directory.

Advertise on LakePowellLife.com
Call Janet at 928-645-8181 or send an email to janet@kxaz.com.

Facebook

© 2015 Copyright LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS. All Rights reserved.
Designed by LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.