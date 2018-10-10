Kanab Writers Conference

Writers of every persuasion will descend on Kanab this weekend for a conference that embraces closet scribblers to published writers. The conference is known for its intimate atmosphere and easy access to presenters. A “plein-air” writing experience will launch the gathering Friday morning. Participants will hike through red rocks and find a perch on which to write. Hands-on self-publishing will be the topic of Friday afternoon’s proceedings. Development from manuscript to Amazon book will be explored. Break-out classes on marketing, editing, audio books, and many other topics will be held Friday evening. The cost of the conference is $100, with additional charges for the plein-air hike and the self-publishing workshop.

Click here for more information: https://kanabwritersconference.com