Kanab Thanksgiving Day FUN!!!

November 22
10:53 2017
Kanab will inaugurate its new Sherry Belle hiking trail Thursday with the K-Town 5K Turkey Trot.

Residents, visitors, and even pets and strollers are welcome to run, jog, walk, or any combination thereof.  Only motorized vehicles are banned from the event.

The trail is named for the late Sherry Noel, a long-time community advocate.  The state of Utah contributed $500,000 to the million-dollar project.

The fully-paved path winds around Jackson Reservoir; planned future trails will link Sherry Belle to Jacob Hamblin Park in Kanab.

Water Conservancy District Manager Mike Noel observes, “This trail makes a significant contribution to tourism.”

The event kicks off at 8:30 a.m.  Winners will be awarded turkeys.

