Kanab Realtor Under Investigation, Now Dead

An investigation into a Kanab real estate agent about pornography and stalking, has come to an abrupt end because it appears the man has taken his own life.

According to reports, Brian Bernath, was found outside his home on Friday, dead of an apparent gunshot wound. He was discovered by his wife.

The Kane County Sheriff’s Office had sent out a press release on Friday that it was likely that Bernath would be charged on allegations that he was involved in some serious stalking-type incidents. Reports indicate he would allegedly follow local women, enter homes and commit sex acts there, and steal items from the homes.

These were apparently the alleged misdeeds that were going to lead to charges against Bernath. But that, of course, won’t happen now as he is deceased.

It appears that all of these allegations stayed under the radar until Bernath took his computer in to be looked at because he was having problems. A computer shop employee allegedly found child porn on the computer and took to the Sheriff’s office. That’s when Bernath entered the Sheriff’s radar and they began looking into his activities.

The Kane County Attorney’s Office would have been the office from which charges would have been filed.