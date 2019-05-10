News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell Life News

Back To Homepage
 Breaking News
  

Kanab Mother’s Day Fun Run

Kanab Mother’s Day Fun Run
May 10
08:47 2019
Print This Article

Celebrating moms with a marathon in Kanab! Saturday May 11, individual runners as well as teams of 4  will be taking on the 10K Kanab Mother’s Day Run.  Online registration is now closed but you can pick up a packet this afternoon between 5 pm and 8 pm at the Kanab city office. All participants need to be at Kanab City Park between 6 am and 6:45 am Saturday to catch the bus to the starting line for the race to begin at  7 am.

Single runners pay $25 and that gets you the shirt too. Mother-daughter or mother-son teams can race for $40. The last three miles will be marked as a 5K fun run for those who want to finish with everyone;  walk, jog or stroll with the little ones for only $5 per person.

Enjoy a beautiful course along Hwy 89 from Moqui Cave to the Kanab City Park. T-shirts designed by local artists, custom made trophies will be awarded three deep in each age division and after the run participants will be treated to a post-race feast with fruit, juice, donuts and mini muffins.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current Articles

Scroll Back To Top

NEWS ARCHIVE

Recent News

© 2019 Copyright LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS. All Rights reserved.
Designed by LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.