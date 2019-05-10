Kanab Mother’s Day Fun Run

Celebrating moms with a marathon in Kanab! Saturday May 11, individual runners as well as teams of 4 will be taking on the 10K Kanab Mother’s Day Run. Online registration is now closed but you can pick up a packet this afternoon between 5 pm and 8 pm at the Kanab city office. All participants need to be at Kanab City Park between 6 am and 6:45 am Saturday to catch the bus to the starting line for the race to begin at 7 am.

Single runners pay $25 and that gets you the shirt too. Mother-daughter or mother-son teams can race for $40. The last three miles will be marked as a 5K fun run for those who want to finish with everyone; walk, jog or stroll with the little ones for only $5 per person.

Enjoy a beautiful course along Hwy 89 from Moqui Cave to the Kanab City Park. T-shirts designed by local artists, custom made trophies will be awarded three deep in each age division and after the run participants will be treated to a post-race feast with fruit, juice, donuts and mini muffins.