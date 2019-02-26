News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell Life News

Back To Homepage
 Breaking News
  

Kanab “Most Charming”

Kanab “Most Charming”
February 26
11:30 2019
Print This Article

Kanab has been named the “Most Charming Small Town in Utah” by the Travel Channel.

Among the reasons for the designation cited by the network were the hosting of the largest animal sanctuary in the United States and the proximity of National Park Service units, including Lake Powell. The
history of “Little Hollywood” was also mentioned. Tourism accounts for 42 percent of Kane County’s economy.

In 2018, Readers’ Digest conferred upon Kanab the same designation of “most charming.”

Current Articles

Scroll Back To Top

NEWS ARCHIVE

Recent News

© 2015 Copyright LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS. All Rights reserved.
Designed by LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.