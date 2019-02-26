Kanab “Most Charming”

Kanab has been named the “Most Charming Small Town in Utah” by the Travel Channel.

Among the reasons for the designation cited by the network were the hosting of the largest animal sanctuary in the United States and the proximity of National Park Service units, including Lake Powell. The

history of “Little Hollywood” was also mentioned. Tourism accounts for 42 percent of Kane County’s economy.

In 2018, Readers’ Digest conferred upon Kanab the same designation of “most charming.”