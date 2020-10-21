Kanab & Kane County Cracking Down on Protests

Stopping the Kanab protests

The city of Kanab, and Kane County, have decided to ban protest gatherings after a recent altercation between opposing sides.

The two governments issued a statement saying, “The protests are not only unlawful, but they are becoming increasingly dangerous.”

The protests have been occurring in downtown Kanab at the intersection of Highways 89 and 89A. In a video that has gone viral, a President Donald Trump supporter and a member of Black Lives Matter are engaged

in a profanity-laced exchange.

Kanab and the county also cite the minor offenses of impeding traffic and disorderly conduct.

To date, no one has been charged.