Kanab Has New Curfews

NEW DAYTIME/NIGHTTIME CURFEWs

By a unanimous vote, the Kanab City Council has instituted what it’s calling a daytime curfew for minors.

Parents will now be cited if a child is found “loitering” in a public place during school hours!

Night curfews have been in effect for years. In Kanab, children 14 and younger have a 10 p.m. curfew every night. Those 15 to 18 years old have a 10 o’clock curfew on school nights and midnight on weekends.

In Big Water, the cut-off for being out is 12 a.m. every day for anyone 15 to 18 years old. Kids 14 and younger have an 11 p.m. curfew on school nights, and midnight on weekends.

After two violations, offenders are referred to Juvenile Court. Kanab moms and dads face fines of $50 for a first offense and $100 for subsequent violations.