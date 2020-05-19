Kanab Film Festival Back On June 4-6

The Kanab Film Festival, previously postponed, has now been rescheduled for June 4 – 6, 2020. The event will happen at the Kanab Center featuring state of the art audio/visual equipment.

From their website, in 2018 when wife and husband team, Britt and Jeff Roth, discovered Kanab, they quickly learned about its rich movie history and could not believe a film fest didn’t already exist. While exploring the city, they stumbled upon the rustic Old Barn Playhouse- and got themselves invited to an open house wedding reception that evening. The moment they stepped foot into that special place, they just knew it was going to be the site of Kanab’s first Film Festival!

April 2019 was the inaugural event and it was a huge success. With the Arts Board, the City of Kanab, the Office of Tourism, and an amazing community of Sponsors, they formed a strong team and put on a memorable 3-day event.

The festival features films from students and professionals from all over the world. There is ample opportunity for chatting with the filmmakers themselves and other film buffs. Plus workshops, tours, classes and more are also offered. It’s a celebration of the rich film history of the Kanab area and the fest is dedicated to keeping the film legacy of the area alive and well!

For more information, please visit: https://www.kanabfilm.com/