Kaibab To Open Campgrounds This Week

Kaibab National Forest to open developed campgrounds for overnight camping season this week

PRESS RELEASE:

WILLIAMS, Ariz., May 15, 2020 — The Kaibab National Forest will open developed campgrounds for the overnight camping season next week. The following developed campgrounds, which allow for single-family campsite use, will open to the public for camping on the specified dates:

North Kaibab Ranger District

DeMotte Campground – Opens May 19

Jacob Lake Campground – Opens May 19

Tusayan Ranger District

Ten-X Campground – Opens May 18

Williams Ranger District

Dogtown Lake Campground – Opens May 18

Kaibab Lake Campground – Opens May 18

White Horse Lake Campground – Opens May 18

While the single-family campsites at these developed campgrounds will open next week, the group camping areas located at Jacob Lake, Ten-X, Dogtown Lake, Kaibab Lake and White Horse Lake campgrounds will remain closed until mitigation measures that support federal, state and local public health guidelines can be implemented. To reserve available single-family campsites at all Kaibab National Forest developed campgrounds, please visit Recreation.gov.

Most day-use recreation sites across the Kaibab National Forest are open or are anticipated to open prior to the Memorial Day weekend. The forest is also open for outdoor activities such as hiking, biking, wildlife viewing and dispersed camping. However, visitors should be aware that services may be limited at some day-use sites and trailheads. Please visit the Kaibab National Forest website for outdoor opportunities and the status of specific recreation sites.

The Kaibab National Forest asks members of the public to recreate responsibly and reduce impacts to forest resources by following Leave No Trace Recommendations for Getting Outside During Covid-19. Visitors to the Kaibab National Forest should also follow Arizona’s guidelines for responsible recreation across the state including staying home if sick and observing physical distancing of at least 6 feet from other people. For complete information, visit the Responsible Recreation Across Arizona website.

Other important information for Kaibab National Forest visitors includes the following:

Fires and campfires are not allowed anywhere on the Kaibab National Forest. Also prohibited are charcoal grills and barbecues as well as coal and wood burning stoves. The only exemption to the Campfire Ban is the use of pressurized liquid or gas fueled devices.

Do not leave any trash on the Kaibab National Forest. If a dumpster is available, use it. If a dumpster is not available or is full, take home all trash to be disposed of properly.

Learn to responsibly Use the Bathroom Outdoors. Improper disposal of human waste can contaminate water sources, is unsightly and can transmit disease between humans and animals.

Respect closures that are in place. If a specific site or facility is closed, it is because forest managers have identified potential health and safety concerns for visitors and employees.

Kaibab National Forest offices are open and providing services virtually. Customers needing information, permits and maps are encouraged to call the following offices during regular business hours for prompt customer service:

Supervisor’s Office – (928) 635-8200

Williams Ranger District – (928) 635-5600

Tusayan Ranger District – (928) 638-2443

North Kaibab Ranger District – (928) 643-7395

Kaibab National Forest information is also available through the following sources: