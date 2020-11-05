Kaibab National Forest to begin selling Christmas tree permits

Williams, Ariz., November 4, 2020 — For Immediate Release — The Kaibab National Forest will begin selling Christmas tree permits through Recreation.gov starting Saturday, November 7 and permit holders will be allowed to cut Nov. 16 through Dec. 24.

A total of 2,500 permits will be available for purchase through the Recreation.gov webpage for Kaibab NF Christmas Trees, which also lists details about designated cutting areas, maps, dates, and sizes of trees that may be cut. Five hundred permits will be designated for cutting areas on the Tusayan Ranger District, while the North Kaibab and Williams ranger districts will each have 1,000 permits available.

Permits are limited to one per household and will be issued on a first-come, first-served basis until sold out. Each permit costs $15.00 per tree. Permits designated for the Williams and Tusayan Ranger Districts will be good for one tree each. For the North Kaibab Ranger District, up to 5 trees may be purchased on a single permit. A processing fee will be applied to each transaction.

When purchasing an online permit, it is important to carefully read the overview and need-to-know information prior to purchasing. Visitors will also need to set up or login to a Recreation.gov account to complete the transaction.

Fourth-grade students can get a free Christmas Tree through the Every Kid Outdoors Program by entering their pass ID on Recreation.gov. For additional information about the initiative and how to obtain a pass, visit www.everykidoutdoors.gov.

