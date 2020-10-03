Kaibab National Forest: Stage 1 Fire Restrictions Continue

Stage 1 Fire Restrictions continuing across Kaibab National Forest

Williams, Ariz., October 1, 2020—For Immediate Release. Due to the ongoing warm weather and below-average rainfall in recent months, Stage 1 Fire Restrictions will remain in effect on the Kaibab National Forest. Under Stage 1 Restrictions the following acts are prohibited:

Igniting, building, maintaining, or using a fire, including charcoal and briquettes outside a fire structure that is provided by the Forest Service within a developed campground.

Smoking, except within an enclosed vehicle or building, a developed recreation site, or while stopped in an area at least three (3) feet in diameter that is barren or cleared of any flammable material.

Visitors may use devices that are solely fueled by liquid petroleum or LPG fuels that can be turned immediately on and off with no remaining burning material. Fireworks and explosives, including exploding targets, are never allowed on national forests.

The Bill Williams Mountain watershed temporary area closure will also remain in effect to limit the area’s susceptibility to uncharacteristically severe wildfire and post-wildfire flooding. It will also provide for public safety while fuels reduction operations with a helicopter are occurring on the steep slopes.

“It is certainly uncommon to have fire restrictions in October. However, this year is unlike anything we’ve seen in decades,” says Kaibab National Forest Supervisor Heather Provencio. “If a wildfire were to start today, there’s a strong chance of it becoming quite severe, quite quickly. We want to reduce the chances of that happening. Human-caused fires are preventable.”

Decisions on when to implement and rescind fire restrictions are based on a combination of factors such as current and predicted weather, fuel moisture, a variety of science-based indices, fire activity levels, and available firefighting resources. Fire managers are monitoring the conditions daily.

