Kaibab National Forest; March Archaeology Month Events

Kaibab National Forest announces March archaeology month events

WILLIAMS, Ariz., Feb. 21, 2020 — This March, the Kaibab National Forest will continue its more than decade-long tradition of offering stimulating presentations and outdoor excursions in the Williams area as part of Arizona Archaeology and Heritage Awareness Month.

On Wednesday evenings throughout March, experts will present a series of lectures starting at 6 p.m. at the Sultana Theatre in Williams covering topics such as the history of sheep ranching in northern Arizona, Fred Harvey’s original farm-to-table legacy, and the role of the Forest Service in shaping Arizona and its lands.

On all four Saturdays in March, Kaibab National Forest archaeologists will lead fun and educational hikes to the Keyhole Sink petroglyph site near the Parks community starting at 2 p.m. The Keyhole Sink Trail offers a short, relatively flat hike to a scenic box canyon where prehistoric residents left their mark carved into the canyon’s gray volcanic walls.

A special addition to the 2020 archaeology month offerings is the Stone to Steel Dam Trail hike, which will be held both March 14 and March 28. Guests should arrive at 9:30 a.m. at the Ash Fork Museum in Ash Fork. The trail is an easy, winding path between two historic dams. The first large steel dam in the nation was built in Ash Fork in the late 1890s by a railroad company. Less than a mile upstream is another dam dating from 1911, which was also constructed by the railroad but with stone blocks.

“We are so fortunate to live in an area that is so rich with history and culture,” said Neil Weintraub, archaeologist for the south zone of the Kaibab National Forest. “There is no better time than archaeology month to learn about and explore the incredible diversity of special places that make the Kaibab National Forest and northern Arizona so unique.”

Archaeology month is intended to generate understanding of and support for the state’s archaeological heritage. Celebrations and events focus on promoting the preservation of archaeological resources and illustrating ways the public can help in protecting and appreciating them.

