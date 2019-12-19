News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Kaibab National Forest Holiday Office Closures

December 19
05:03 2019
WILLIAMS, Ariz., Dec. 18, 2019 — All offices of the Kaibab National Forest will be closed Dec. 24 and Dec. 25, 2019, as well as Jan. 1, 2020, in observance of the Christmas and New Year’s Day holidays. The office closures include the Kaibab National Forest Supervisor’s Office, Williams Ranger Station, Tusayan Ranger Station, and North Kaibab Ranger Station.

While Kaibab National Forest offices are typically closed for both Christmas and New Year’s Day, the addition of Dec. 24 to the federal holiday schedule this year was announced yesterday by an Executive Order signed by President Trump.

Following the Dec. 24 and Dec. 25 holidays, Kaibab National Forest offices will reopen for normal business on Dec. 26. Following the Jan. 1 holiday, Kaibab National Forest offices will reopen for normal business on Jan. 2.

Christmas tree permits for the Kaibab National Forest will be sold until the close of business on Dec. 23. Those seeking to obtain these permits should plan their visit to Kaibab National Forest offices prior to the holiday closures.

Kaibab National Forest information is always available through the following sources:

holiday hourskaibab national forest

