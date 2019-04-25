Kaibab National Forest Firewood Permits

Williams, Ariz., April 24, 2019—For Immediate Release. The Kaibab National Forest will offer firewood cutting permits for the 2019 season beginning May 1 for all districts. Permit holders may cut wood starting that day and continuing throughout the firewood season, which ends Nov. 30 on the North Kaibab Ranger District and Dec. 31 on the Tusayan and Williams Ranger Districts.

Firewood cutting permits can be obtained at the following locations and during the specified hours Monday through Friday, excluding federal holidays:

Williams Ranger District, 742 S. Clover Road, Williams; 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.; (928) 635-5600

Tusayan Ranger District, 176 Lincoln Log Loop, Tusayan; 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.; (928) 638-2443

North Kaibab Ranger District, 430 S. Main St., Fredonia; 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.; (928) 643-7395

In 2018, the Kaibab National Forest launched a pilot program that increased the amount of wood available to each person for purchase while reducing the cost per cord by crediting firewood cutting for the contribution it provides to forest restoration goals. Due to the program’s success, these benefits will continue through the 2019 season.

Each person, with proper identification, may obtain permits for up to 30 cords per season of combined paid-use and free-use firewood on the Tusayan and Williams Ranger Districts, and 20 cords of paid-use firewood on the North Kaibab Ranger District. Paid-use firewood permit holders may purchase up to two 10-cord permits at a rate of $2 per cord. Free-use firewood permit holders may obtain one 10-cord permit to collect wood in designated areas on the Tusayan and Williams Ranger Districts.

“We wanted to recognize the valuable ecosystem service that firewood cutters provide in improving forest health by removing dead and down as well as small-diameter trees,” said Heather Provencio, forest supervisor for the Kaibab National Forest. “When we work with firewood cutters as our partners in forest restoration, we can more quickly move toward improved forest conditions and the shared goal of land stewardship.”

All firewood permits issued by the Kaibab National Forest will include a map and detailed cutting regulations as well as load tags, which must be physically attached to each ¼ cord of firewood and visible from the rear of the vehicle. The goal of this load tagging system is to ensure accountability for the amount of wood removed from the forest and to inform planning for future firewood cutting areas to meet public need and forest restoration objectives.

To continue fostering the partnership with firewood cutters this season, the Kaibab National Forest is taking additional steps to improve the program for customers. Permit holders will receive a detailed guide that highlights the ecological impacts that collecting firewood can have on forest resources and describes best practices that will ensure the sustainability of these resources across the landscape and over time.

“Our goal is to equip our firewood cutters with the information they need to help protect the forest’s valuable resources while also meeting their personal needs for home heating, cooking and other important purposes,” said Samantha Flores, supervisory forester for the Tusayan and Williams Ranger Districts. “By sharing best practices and working together, every permit holder can become a steward of the land and a partner in meeting our forest restoration objectives.”

In addition to providing customers with information about forest resources and their role in protecting them, the Kaibab National Forest will also be seeking public feedback and suggestions for program improvements throughout the year. Those obtaining permits are encouraged to offer their comments, concerns and ideas.

The removal of firewood is permitted only from National Forest lands on the specific district for which the permit is issued. Firewood cutters are reminded to take note of property boundaries and cut only on National Forest lands.

Detailed firewood cutting information and maps will be updated throughout the firewood season on the Kaibab National Forest website at http://bit.ly/KNFfuelwood.

Kaibab National Forest information is also available through the following sources: