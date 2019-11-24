Kaibab National Forest Conducting Pile Burnings in Two Areas

Pile burning on Tusayan Ranger District and Williams Ranger District began on Thursday and will Continue into mid-week!

Smoke was heading toward Kanab on Sunday

Tusayan Ranger District

Due to recent precipitation received on the Tusayan Ranger District of the Kaibab National Forest, fire managers plan to conduct pile burning beginning today and continuing through the middle of next week.

The piles are the result of forest restoration projects, and the purpose of burning them is to reduce forest fuels that could contribute to high-intensity wildfires. Fire managers will continue to seek opportunities throughout the winter to conduct pile burns. Areas to be treated when conditions are favorable are as follows:

West of Grand Canyon Airport. 375 acres of piles are located north of Forest Road 335 and along FR 2604.

East of Highway 64. 144 acres of piles are located about 2 miles south of the Town of Tusayan and north of FR 2708.

East of Ten-X Campground. 189 acres of piles are located north of FR 688 near Charley Tank.

North of Russell Tank in the Russell Project area. 44 acres of piles are located south of FR 310 and north of Russell Tank.

There are no road or trail closures expected with any of the pile burns planned for the Tusayan Ranger District. Minimal to light smoke impacts are anticipated in the immediate vicinity of the pile burns. Smoke production from burning piles tends to be less than from broadcast prescribed fires, as piles typically burn rapidly and over a shorter duration. However, fire managers will be monitoring smoke production and adjusting the number of acres of piles to be ignited based on observed impacts.

The Kaibab National Forest is part of a fire-adapted ecosystem and is dependent on fire to play a natural role in maintaining forest health. Objectives for these pile burns include reducing fuels resulting from previous forest restoration projects and improving overall forest health and resiliency.

The public can view approved prescribed fires for any given day on the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality’s website at https://smoke.azdeq.gov/. Prescribed fires on the Kaibab National Forest begin with the forest’s designator “KNF.” To learn more about smoke and public health, visit http://bit.ly/SmokeHealthAwareness.

Williams Ranger District

WILLIAMS, Ariz., Nov. 21, 2019 — Recent wet weather has presented favorable opportunities for fire crews to burn piles on the Williams Ranger District of the Kaibab National Forest. Fire personnel plan to begin work today in the Hardy project area, which is located about 10 miles northeast of the City of Williams.

Crews plan to ignite about 546 acres of piles along the south side of County Road 141 east of the Spring Valley area. The pile units are near Hardy Hill west of Sitgreaves Mountain. Objectives for these pile burns include reducing fuels and improving overall forest health and resiliency.

Piles typically burn rapidly and produce far less smoke for shorter durations than larger broadcast burns over the landscape. Minimal to light smoke impacts are anticipated. However, air quality will be monitored closely and actions taken as necessary to minimize the effects on residential developed areas. There are no road or trail closures expected with the pile burns planned for the Williams Ranger District.

