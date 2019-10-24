Kaibab Nat. Forest: Closures Lifted at Ikes Fire Site

Officials to lift Ikes Fire closure on the North Kaibab Ranger District

FREDONIA, Ariz., Oct. 23, 2019 —Effective Sunday, October 27, the Kaibab National Forest will lift the area closure around the Ikes Fire, including the popular Rainbow Rim Trail, that has been in place since the lightning-caused wildfire started in late July.

The public will be able to access Kaibab National Forest lands in and around the fire area, which had been closed to ensure public and firefighter safety during ongoing fire operations. Areas affected by the fire in Grand Canyon National Park will continue to remain closed to protect the public as well as natural and cultural resources. For information on closures within Grand Canyon National Park please visit www.nps.gov/grca/learn/management/firemanagement.htm

“We want to thank the public for their compliance while the closure has been in effect,” said North Kaibab District Ranger Randall Walker. “That area of the forest is extremely popular, and we appreciate their patience and cooperation while we completed operations restoring fire to the ecosystem, which will improve overall forest health and greatly reduce the risk of future catastrophic wildfire.”

Due to the lack of significant moisture over the fire area, isolated pockets of heat and smoke may still be found within the fire area. The public is advised to have heightened awareness about potential safety hazards and exercise increased caution regarding personal safety while in the area.

“We urge visitors to understand the potential hazards and to prepare accordingly,” said Peter Goetzinger North Zone Fire Management Officer for the Kaibab National Forest. “We want them to enjoy the forest but we also want them to do it safely, recognizing that any area recently impacted by wildfire will likely have some greater risk than other areas.”

Potential risks in any area recently burned by wildfire include the following:

Burned out stump holes that could cause injury if stepped in;

Unstable terrain with potential for rolling debris (boulders, logs, rocks, etc.);

Fire weakened trees and snags that could fall or drop large limbs;

Blowing dust and ash on roads and hillsides.

For additional information please visit: