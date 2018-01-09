Kaibab Fire Managers Plan for Pile Burn

Fire managers plan to burn piles on the North Kaibab Ranger District of the Kaibab National Forest Tuesday through Friday, weather permitting.

Crews will be active on approximately 125 acres at the southern end of the district near DeMotte campground and on 250 acres at the northern end of the district near Jacob Lake. The treatment is continuation of the Plateau Facilities Fire Protection Project, an ongoing wildfire mitigation project that includes a combination of prescribed burning and mechanical thinning designed to ultimately treat about 5,000 acres across the Kaibab Plateau.

The piles have cured over the last few years and are expected to consume quickly. Winds are expected to have a southerly influence, which would push any smoke produced to the north/northeast. However, fire managers anticipate smoke impacts to be very light as transport winds are forecast to be 10-to-15 mph. Individuals in the surrounding area who have smoke sensitivities are advised to limit their outdoor exposure during the pile burn.

General Information: Implementation of any particular prescribed fire, including a pile burn, is dependent on weather and fuel conditions including winds, temperature, humidity, moisture of the vegetation and ventilation conditions for dispersal of smoke. All prescribed fires are subject to approval by the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality. For additional information on the Smoke Management Division and to view prescribed burn authorizations for any given day CLICK HERE.

No road or trail closures are expected. However, in the interest of safety, visitors are always reminded to use caution when traveling in the vicinity of prescribed fires, as firefighters, fire-related traffic, and smoke may all be present.

Notifications of upcoming prescribed fires are provided regularly throughout the year. Members of the public can find this information through the following sources:

Fire Information Recorded Hotline: 928-635-8311