Juvenile Detention for Not Doing Homework and More

By John Christian Hopkins

What is This World Coming to?

A 15-year-old Michigan student was placed in juvenile detention in May after not completing homework assignments this semester during remote learning within the Detroit-area schools.

On July 16 hundreds of area students held a protest to support the girl, named Grace, according to ProPublica, a non-profit investigative journalism organization.

She fell behind in her coursework and never caught up. Supporters point out that Grace has attention deficit disorder (ADD) and adds that home schooling leads to many distractions which wouldn’t be found in a structured classroom.

Nobody did their homework, other students claimed. Some signs proclaimed “Free Grace.”

Speaking of amazing Grace, three northern California churches are suing the state because they are not allowed to sing or chant during services.

Gov. Gavin Newsom issued the ban as part of his efforts to combat the coronavirus pandemic. Health officials say spreading the virus through “contaminated exhaled-droplets” is possible through singing or chanting during religious services.

But the churches believe Newsom’s order discriminates against religious services, noting that his ban does not include public gatherings to highlight police brutality.

It’s not like troublesome policing incidents have been in the news lately, or anything.

Virginia state trooper Charles Hewitt is under investigation for a 2019 traffic stop in which he threatened to “whoop” a suspect’s butt, called the suspect , Derrick Thompson, a &*%$# and – knowing he was being taped – turned to the camera and said “Watch this, folks” as he forcibly pulled Thompson from his car.

Hewitt’s actions did not meet established standards, according to a Virginia State Police official.

If that’s what happens when an officer knows he’s being taped, what goes on when no camera is present?

Well, former Honolulu police officer John Rabago made a homeless man lick a public restroom urinal.

Rabago pleaded guilty for violating the man’s civil rights during the 2018 incident. He apologized to the man and said he made a bad decision.

You think?