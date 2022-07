Tuba City Regional Health Care is hosting their annual ‘Just Move It’ 5k race in Page this Thursday, July 14th.

Registration and check-in begins at Lake View Primary at 6:30pm with the race to start at 7:30pm.

It is free to join the race, which is designed to aid in the prevention of diabetes.

Proof of vaccination is required, and face masks are recommended, as is sunscreen and plenty of water.