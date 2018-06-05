June Hero of the Month

Debbie Sanderson is Lake Powell Life’s June’s Hero of the Month!

Debbie was nominated for this award by Kurt Shoppman for her selflessness, volunteerism and willingness to jump in and make a difference on a moment’s notice. Debbie, a Page High School graduate, is immersed in the local community. She has organized and participated in Earth Day/Page Attacks Trash for 20 years. She was active with her kids’ education from K-12, a Girl Scout leader for 20 years and a 4-H leader for 7 years.

Debbie has organized fund raisers for getting girls to NASA’s Space Camp and the Outward Bound Girls Camp in Costa Rica plus so much more. Debbie is a hard working generous and smart business woman who is dedicated to helping others. She is a huge support to her in-laws as well as the rest of her family. She is a go-to person and considered the soul of her family. Debbie’s friends and family say she has always been there with open arms to help any way she can. With more people like her in the world it would be a much better place.

Congratulations Debbie Sanderson, her heroism has earned her an extraordinary scenic air flight with American Aviation and dinner for two at Gone West Family Restaurant!

