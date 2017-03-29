Judge Rules on Evidence to be Shown at NAU Shooter’s Trial

Steven Jones is scheduled to go on trial next week for the 2015 shooting near the campus of Northern Arizona University that left one dead and three other student s injured.

It won’t be a question of if Jones pulled the trigger, but why. Jones will argue that it was an act of self-defense that left Colin Brough dead and Nick Piring, Nick Prato, and Kyle Zientek wounded.

Before the official start of the trail, details of the evidence that are to be presented in the trial needed to be hashed out between prosecutors and defense attorneys. Coconino County Superior Court

Judge Dan Slayton listened to both sides before making decisions on what he would allow during the trial.

Slayton ruled that medical records from Coconino County jail do not need to be released to prosecutors, who wanted the records to see if there was proof Jones was injured in the fight. Slayton said that there are other ways to find out the information, including asking Jones when he takes the stand. The records may still show up in the trial. Slayton will review the records away from the jury if questions arise during the trial and release what, if anything, he sees pertinent to the trial.

Expert witnesses will be allowed to discuss the interaction of alcohol and drugs found in Brough’s and the two other victims urine and bloodstream. Brough had traces of marijuana and alprazolam in his blood and the other victims tested positive for marijuana in their urine. Prosecutors sought to block the evidence of the marijuana in the urine of two of the victims, saying that since it wasn’t in their blood it didn’t affect their behavior. Slayton said that he cannot accept that as fact without expert testimony and that the positive test went to the victims’ credibility as witnesses. One of the injured students reportedly told hospital staff that he had never taken drugs in his life and then went on to test positive for marijuana.

Slayton also ruled that the reputation of the apartment complex where the fight supposedly began that night will not be discussed. Since the shooting took place on the NAU campus, the apartment complex’s reputation was ruled to be not relevant.

On Friday, 240 prospective jurors will fill out a jury questionnaire. Those who make the initial cut will return April 4, and final selection probably will take the rest of that week. Attorneys speculated that opening arguments could take place as early as April 12.