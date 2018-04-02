Judge Rules in Favor of Clahchischilliage

New Mexico State Rep. Sharon Clahchischilliage remains on the ballot.

District Court Judge Karen Townsend ruled March 30 that adding a middle initial to the nominating petition did not disqualify the incumbent, Clahchischilliage.

The complainant has five days to file an appeal.

The case hinged on a state statute that reads: “With or without a showing of fraud or reasonable opportunity for fraud, a nominating petition, including all signatures on the petition page, shall be invalid if any of the information required by Subsection D of this section is not listed on the petition before the petition is signed by a voter or if any of the required information is altered.”

Subsection D says that the party affiliation of voters signing the petition, the candidate’s name, the office sought by the candidate and the district are required information.

Karen Mendenhall, an Albuquerque-based lawyer representing plaintiff Thomas Kellywood, argued that the middle initial was an alteration of the required information.

After voters had signed her nominating petition, Clahchischilliage wrote in her middle initial “E.” On the official ballot her name would appear with the initial.

That small gesture could have caused her nomination to be disqualified.

“If I get off the ballot for that, that’s a pretty sad situation,” Clahchischilliage said prior to the March 30 court hearing.

Clahchischilliage’s lawyer, Gary Risley of Farmington, argued that the name had not been altered by adding a middle initial.

“There is no other Sharon Clahchischilliage registered to vote in San Juan County – E or no E,” Risley said.

For Clahchischilliage, a Republican, the complaint against her is purely political. It stems from the Democrats’ desire to control the New Mexico House, she explained.

Anthony Allison, the Democratic nominee for Clahchischilliage’s seat, did not know anything about the complaint.

Kellywood is a registered voter in Clahchischilliage’s district.