Judge Dismisses Governor Ducey’s Lawsuit

July 26
11:24 2022
Arizona Governor Doug Ducey’s lawsuit against the Biden administration has been dismissed by a judge.

Ducey filed the lawsuit after the Biden administration demanded that Arizona stop sending federal COVID-19 relief money to schools without mask requirements or closures due to Covid outbreak.

U.S. District Judge Steven Logan ultimately concluded that the Biden administration’s demands were reasonable and that it was up to the administration to decide what federal money can and cannot be spent on.

Ducey is appealing the ruling.

doug duceygovernor duceyjudgelawsuit

