Joshua Adams; PHS Science Teach & Golf Coach

Joshua Adams is the Golf Coach at Page High School. Last week he sat down with Lake Powell Communications to talk about his background and his love of being the golf coach. Though he admits, he’s not real good at actually playing the game.

Coach Adams has been at Page High School for nine years. Before that he was teaching at Northern Arizona University. At NAU he was a Professional Development Associate. In other words, he was teaching teachers how to be better teachers.

After graduating college, Adams and his wife worked on the Colorado River and lived in Big Water, Utah.

“So I was in Page for an entire season and I fell in love with it,” he told us. “I told myself that if I ever got an opportunity, I have to come back.’

And here he is, a teacher who loves being in Page at a time in history when the Page schools have trouble finding teachers to come here!

Though Josh’s dad is a scratch golfer, his son wasn’t interested in the game as a youth. And he did not play high school golf. He calls it a big mistake that he did not.

“I’d play golf, but it was just for fun,” he added.

And while he plays regularly now, “Every single one of my kids can beat me.”

Born in Massachusetts, Coach Adams grew-up in the Phoenix area. He then attended NAU.

“I got tired of living in the valley,” he said. “It’s so hot and everybody’s in a race to go nowhere. And I missed trees, like the ones in Massachusetts.”

He missed the “green,” and so he loved being in Flagstaff.

As a teacher at Page, Adams is teaches chemistry. In high school he had wanted to be a pharmacist, but since NAU didn’t have such a program, he studied botany and chemistry and that’s his path led him to teach chemistry.

On Tuesday (9/10) the Page High School golf team is hosting the Coconino Multiple at Lake Powell National. Coach Adams would love it if everyone made a point to come out and cheer his team on.