Josh Rosen Is Not The Problem

Arizona Cardinals fall to 0-4 on the season and are convincing the odds of the Cardinals winning 5 games is a long shot away. Cardinals 0-4 start is the worst the organizations has seen since the Cardinals relocated to Arizona from St Louis in 1988. It isn’t due to the lack of talent that the organization has. With a rookie QB getting his first start Sunday against divisional opponent Seattle Seahawks. The Seahawks have only one victory on the season so far came into State Farm Stadium trying to ruin the rookie NFL Debut.

After week three disappointing loss to the Los Angeles Rams 34-0 on the road, first-year head coach Steve Wilkes was put in a tough dilemma on his Quarterback problem. On Tuesday after a day to think about it Wilkes made the decision that the Cardinals as an organization was going to start rookie QB Josh Rosen against Seattle in week four at home in Glendale.

Josh Rosen NFL Debut on Sunday wasn’t the ending that the rookie wanted for his resume besides the “L” Rosen finished the day 15/27 185 yards and 1 touchdown and no turnovers. Rosen’s stats should be a lot better with the help of the four dropped passes by Larry Fitzgerald, Ricky Seal-Jones, Christian Kirk, and J.J Nelson. Nelson and Kirk dropped passes could have easily been good for touchdowns. But after all not a bad day for the Rookie the future is bright for the Cardinals.

Another surprise on Sunday for the Cardinals was at the running back position lining up beside the rookie Rosen was running back David Johnson. This was one of Johnson’s most effective weeks for the Cardinals so far this season. The running back finished Sunday with 22 carries and 71 rushing yards along with 3 receptions for 41 yards. With Rosen under center now for the Cardinals, I am sure Johnson will be more effective in his overall game.

Yes, it is easy to point fingers at Phil Dawson on missing two field goals Sunday in which one of them was a potential go-ahead kick late in the fourth quarter. But one play doesn’t sum up who won or who lost the Cardinals defense gave up over 100 yards on the ground for the fourth week in a row and a ton of miss tackles so in order to have a Win you must play as a team.