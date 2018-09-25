Josh Rosen In Sam Bradford Clipboard Duties

On March 13 the Arizona Cardinals reached an agreement with free agent QB Sam Bradford for a 1- year 20 million dollar deal. Three days later the Cardinals signed Mike Glennon to a two year contract worth 8 million. It appears the Cardinals might have their future QB in Bradford and Glennon

On April 26, 2018 Josh Rosen received the call that every football player waits for and that is the call from a professional football team on draft night. The Arizona Cardinals took the chance on the sandy blond hair boy out UCLA in this year’s draft tenth overall. Just forty four days after the Cardinals signed two experienced QB’s Sam Bradford and Mike Glennon.

On September 24, 2018 after starting the season 0-3 Sam Bradford lost the starting roll to the sandy blond hair kid out of Manhattan Beach, CA Josh Rosen. Arizona Cardinals discussion to bench Bradford for Rosen comes after the Cardinals lose to the Chicago Bears 16-14. Bradford led the Cardinals on the first two drives for two touchdowns Cardinals were leading the Bears 14-0 after the first quarter. After the fast start Bradford went 9 for 14 65 yards and 2 interception. Eventually Rosen would be put in the game at the start of the fourth-quarter on Sunday against the Bears. Rosen would finish 4 for 7 and 36 yards 1 interception.

Cardinal fans have wanted to see the rookie Rosen now they get their request Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks game time is 1:05 Az Time.