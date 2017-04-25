Jones Trial Reaches Closing Arguments

When testimony began in the Steven Jones trial back on April 5th it was estimated that the trial would take five weeks. As of now, it is looking like the case will be wrapped up sooner than planned.

20-year-old Steven Jones is on trial for the 2015 shootings that left one Northern Arizona University student dead and three others wounded. Colin Brough lost his life in the shooting. Jones is facing charges of first-degree murder and aggravated assault. Closing arguments are expected to begin today in Coconino County Superior Court in Flagstaff.

Last week Jones was on the stand. He testified that he fired in self-defense after being punched in the face by intoxicated people near the NAU campus. According to his testimony, Jones retrieved his gun from his car and fired shots into the air. He claimed he never meant to hurt anyone.

Two friends of Jones testified as prosecution witnesses. They said they were more afraid of Jones that night than the students who were shot.